MISAWA, Japan (May 16, 2022) – Command Master Chief Thomas Howell, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, speaks with Command Sergeant Major Michael L. Gragg, assigned to the Defense Health Agency. The Defense Health Agency is a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency that enables the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)
|05.16.2022
|05.17.2022 02:23
|7200554
|220516-N-AL214-1001
|8256x5504
|6.37 MB
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|1
|0
This work, Defense Heath Agency visits NAFM [Image 3 of 3], by SN Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
