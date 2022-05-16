Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) All-Hands Call [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) All-Hands Call

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220516-N-UF592-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to Sailors during an all-hands call in the hangar bay. Ronald Reagan’s command team conducts all-hands calls to announce upcoming events, schedule changes, or important public service announcements to the ship’s crew. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 22:05
    Photo ID: 7200412
    VIRIN: 220516-N-UF592-1026
    Resolution: 6201x4139
    Size: 815.34 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) All-Hands Call [Image 4 of 4], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    All-Hands
    CVN 76
    Hangar Bay
    Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan

