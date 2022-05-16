USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) All-Hands Call

220516-N-DW158-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) Capt. Justin Issler, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to Sailors during an all-hands call in the hangar bay. Ronald Reagan’s command team conducts all-hands calls to announce upcoming events, schedule changes, or important public service announcements to the ship’s crew. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

