Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III greets U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to the United Arab Emeriates Sean Murphy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2022. Austin visited UAE as part of a U.S. delegation to express condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, . (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 21:59
|Photo ID:
|7200407
|VIRIN:
|220516-D-TT977-0147
|Resolution:
|6190x4127
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visits UAE [Image 4 of 4], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
