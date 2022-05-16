Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III greets U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Ledridge, Emirates Capt. Subaih H Al Kaaba and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to the United Arab Emeriates Sean Murphy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2022. Austin visited UAE as part of a U.S. delegation to express condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, . (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 21:59
|Photo ID:
|7200404
|VIRIN:
|220516-D-TT977-0089
|Resolution:
|7691x5127
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visits UAE [Image 4 of 4], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
