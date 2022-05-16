SECDEF Visits UAE

Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III greets U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Ledridge, Emirates Capt. Subaih H Al Kaaba and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to the United Arab Emeriates Sean Murphy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2022. Austin visited UAE as part of a U.S. delegation to express condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, . (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

