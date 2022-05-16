Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits UAE [Image 3 of 4]

    SECDEF Visits UAE

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates as part of a U.S. delegation to express condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, May 16, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    CENTCOM
    Austin
    UAE
    SECDEF
    Kurilla

