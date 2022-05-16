Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates as part of a U.S. delegation to express condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, May 16, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 21:59
|Photo ID:
|7200406
|VIRIN:
|220516-D-TT977-0145
|Resolution:
|7820x5213
|Size:
|11.6 MB
|Location:
|ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visits UAE [Image 4 of 4], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
