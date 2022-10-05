USS Milius loads torpedoes

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Ke, from Rockville, Md., supervises the movement of a torpedo on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

