    USS Milius conducts TCC training [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Milius conducts TCC training

    JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Ens. Cameron Rouse, from Raleigh, N.C., practices the application of a splint on Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jerome Dedicatoria, from San Diego, during tactical combat casualty care training in the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022
    Photo ID: 7200391
    VIRIN: 220510-N-VF045-1001
    Resolution: 3235x4853
    Size: 821.66 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    medical
    training
    combat casualty care
    splint
    Milius
    DDG69

