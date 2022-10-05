USS Milius conducts TCC training

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Ens. Cameron Rouse, from Raleigh, N.C., practices the application of a splint on Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jerome Dedicatoria, from San Diego, during tactical combat casualty care training in the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

