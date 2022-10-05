Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius loads torpedoes [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Milius loads torpedoes

    JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Sailors move a MK 46 torpedo for loading aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    torpedo
    weapons
    Milius
    stg
    DDG69
    anti submarine warfare

