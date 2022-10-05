PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Sailors move a MK 46 torpedo for loading aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 22:05
|Photo ID:
|7200392
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-VF045-1035
|Resolution:
|3554x4975
|Size:
|902.41 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius loads torpedoes [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
