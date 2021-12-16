Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVW-17 Changes Command [Image 4 of 4]

    CVW-17 Changes Command

    NAS LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Jessica Nilsson 

    NAS Lemoore

    RDML Christopher J. Sweeney presents CAPT Todd F. Cimicata with his end of tour award.
    In front of family, friends and RDML Christopher J. Sweeney, CAPT Christopher N. Hurst took command of CVW-17 and Team Quicksand in a Change of Command on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 relieving CAPT Todd F. Cimicata. During CAPT Cimicata's command, the wing, which is attached to the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), completed its longest deployment since Vietnam - 11 months.

    CAG
    CVW-17
    Change of Command
    NAS Lemoore

