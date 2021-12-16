CVW-17 Changes Command

RDML Christopher J. Sweeney presents CAPT Todd F. Cimicata with his end of tour award.

In front of family, friends and RDML Christopher J. Sweeney, CAPT Christopher N. Hurst took command of CVW-17 and Team Quicksand in a Change of Command on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 relieving CAPT Todd F. Cimicata. During CAPT Cimicata's command, the wing, which is attached to the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), completed its longest deployment since Vietnam - 11 months.

