CVW-17 Change of Command

In front of family, friends and RDML Christopher J. Sweeney, CAPT Christopher N. Hurst took command of CVW-17 and Team Quicksand in a Change of Command on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 relieving CAPT Todd F. Cimicata. During CAPT Cimicata's command, the wing, which is attached to the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), completed its longest deployment since Vietnam - 11 months.

