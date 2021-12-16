CVW-17 Changes Command

In front of family, friends and RDML Christopher J. Sweeney, CAPT Christopher N. Hurst took command of CVW-17 and Team Quicksand in a Change of Command on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 relieving CAPT Todd F. Cimicata. During CAPT Cimicata's command, the wing, which is attached to the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), completed its longest deployment since Vietnam - 11 months.
