SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards

The Space Operations Command-West Commander Support Staff team stands for a photo at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on March 10, 2021. Space Operations Command Headquarters announced Mar. 3 that the SpOC-West CSS won the 2020 A1 Special Recognition Team of the Year. Members of the CSS team include: (L to R) Staff Sgt. Delroy Maronie, Tech. Sgt. Debra Menses, Capt. Cameron Hyman, Tamasyn Smith, Airman 1st Class Alana Forde, and Tech. Sgt. Jacquelyn Vilca. Not pictured are: Capt. ShaCora Hyman, Master Sgt. Philip Santos, Tech. Sgt. Steven Burrow, and Staff Sgt. Alexandra Edwards. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

