Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards [Image 2 of 2]

    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The Space Operations Command-West Commander Support Staff team stands for a photo at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on March 10, 2021. Space Operations Command Headquarters announced Mar. 3 that the SpOC-West CSS won the 2020 A1 Special Recognition Team of the Year. Members of the CSS team include: (L to R) Staff Sgt. Delroy Maronie, Tech. Sgt. Debra Menses, Capt. Cameron Hyman, Tamasyn Smith, Airman 1st Class Alana Forde, and Tech. Sgt. Jacquelyn Vilca. Not pictured are: Capt. ShaCora Hyman, Master Sgt. Philip Santos, Tech. Sgt. Steven Burrow, and Staff Sgt. Alexandra Edwards. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 17:55
    Photo ID: 7200090
    VIRIN: 210315-F-XX999-1002
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 401.18 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards
    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    personnel
    CSS
    SpOC
    CSpOC
    SpOC-West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT