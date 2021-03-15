The Space Operations Command-West Commander Support Staff team stands for a photo at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on March 10, 2021. Space Operations Command Headquarters announced Mar. 3 that the SpOC-West CSS won the 2020 A1 Special Recognition Team of the Year. Members of the CSS team include: (L to R) Staff Sgt. Delroy Maronie, Tech. Sgt. Debra Menses, Capt. Cameron Hyman, Tamasyn Smith, Airman 1st Class Alana Forde, and Tech. Sgt. Jacquelyn Vilca. Not pictured are: Capt. ShaCora Hyman, Master Sgt. Philip Santos, Tech. Sgt. Steven Burrow, and Staff Sgt. Alexandra Edwards. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 17:55
|Photo ID:
|7200090
|VIRIN:
|210315-F-XX999-1002
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|401.18 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT