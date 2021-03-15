Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards [Image 1 of 2]

    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Maj. Richard Hart, director of SpOC-West Manpower and Personnel, stands for a photo at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on March 10, 2021. Space Operations Command Headquarters announced Mar. 3 that Hart won the Force Support Field Grade Officer award, and he will now be competing at the Air Force level. Hart says that one of his team’s greatest accomplishments in 2020 was how they supported the stand-up of both the Combined Force Space Component Command and Space Operations Command/Space Operations Command-West, which directly supported the stand-up of U.S. Space Command and the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 17:55
    Photo ID: 7200089
    VIRIN: 210315-F-XX999-1001
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 291.91 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards
    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    personnel
    CSS
    SpOC
    CSpOC
    SpOC-West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT