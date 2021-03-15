Maj. Richard Hart, director of SpOC-West Manpower and Personnel, stands for a photo at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on March 10, 2021. Space Operations Command Headquarters announced Mar. 3 that Hart won the Force Support Field Grade Officer award, and he will now be competing at the Air Force level. Hart says that one of his team’s greatest accomplishments in 2020 was how they supported the stand-up of both the Combined Force Space Component Command and Space Operations Command/Space Operations Command-West, which directly supported the stand-up of U.S. Space Command and the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)
SpOC-West personnel support teams win command annual awards
