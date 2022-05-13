SURFDEVRON ONE Holds Change of Command Ceremony

220513-N-OA516-1389

SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2022) – Capt. Shea Thompson gives remarks during the Surface Development Squadron One change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Thompson relieved Capt. Jeffery Heames as Commander, Surface Development Squadron One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

