    SURFDEVRON ONE Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220513-N-OA516-1156
    SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2022) – Capt. Jeffrrey Heames gives remarks during the Surface Development Squadron One change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Shea Thompson relieved Capt. Heames as Commander, Surface Development Squadron One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, SURFDEVRON ONE Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAN DIEGO
    US NAVY
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    SURFDEVRON ONE

