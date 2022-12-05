U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Gardner, a fiscal analyst with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Headquarters and Service Battalion, practices bandaging a simulated secondary injury during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course at Marine Corps Community Services Hampton Roads, Virginia, May 13, 2022. The TCCC course certifies Marines in basic first aid to reduce combat casualties and maintain a high state of readiness in a forward-deployed environment. The course teaches evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

Date Taken: 05.12.2022
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US