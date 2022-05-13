Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chadd Wheelington, right, a corpsman with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, shows U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Wade, left, a data systems administrator with 2nd Network Battalion, demonstrates proper tourniquet application technique to the simulated casualty’s leg during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course at Marine Corps Community Services Hampton Roads, Virginia, May 13, 2022. The TCCC course certifies Marines in basic first aid to reduce combat casualties and maintain a high state of readiness in a forward-deployed environment. The course teaches evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022
    Photo ID: 7199412
    VIRIN: 220513-M-GL991-1028
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    medical training
    MARFORCOM
    HQSVCBN
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM
    TCCC Course

