    Defender 2022 Leading the Force [Image 4 of 4]

    Defender 2022 Leading the Force

    DEBLIN, POLAND

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Casson 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Hondo Wood and U.S. Army Pvt. Gavin Misuraca, Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, engage in training on how to perform track maintenance on an M1A2 Abrams tank on Deblin, Poland, May 13, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (US Army photo by Spc. Joshua Casson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 10:25
    Photo ID: 7198956
    VIRIN: 220513-A-JC307-1342
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: DEBLIN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender 2022 Leading the Force [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Joshua Casson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

