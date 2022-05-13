U.S. Army Sgt. Hondo Wood and U.S. Army Pvt. Gavin Misuraca, Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, engage in training on how to perform track maintenance on an M1A2 Abrams tank on Deblin, Poland, May 13, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (US Army photo by Spc. Joshua Casson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 10:25 Photo ID: 7198956 VIRIN: 220513-A-JC307-1342 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.93 MB Location: DEBLIN, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defender 2022 Leading the Force [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Joshua Casson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.