    Defender 2022 Leading the Force [Image 2 of 4]

    Defender 2022 Leading the Force

    DEBLIN, POLAND

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Casson 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Wilson and U.S. Army Spc. Miah Prieur, military police assigned to the 984th Military Police Company, 759th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, view the Defender Europe 2022 Wet Gap Crossing at Deblin, Poland, May 13, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (US Army photo by Spc. Joshua Casson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 10:26
    Photo ID: 7198953
    VIRIN: 220513-A-JC307-1008
    Resolution: 4262x2892
    Size: 815.47 KB
    Location: DEBLIN, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender 2022 Leading the Force [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Joshua Casson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

