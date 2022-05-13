Defender 2022 Leading the Force

U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Wilson and U.S. Army Spc. Miah Prieur, Soldiers assigned to the 984th Military Police Company, 759th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, discuss law enforcement during the 2022 Wet Gap Crossing at Deblin, Poland, May 13, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (US Army photo by Spc. Joshua Casson)

