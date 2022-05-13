Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-37 Field Meet [Image 2 of 11]

    CLR-37 Field Meet

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, compete in an obstacle course relay race during a field meet on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2022. Marines from across CLR-37 competed in a competitive field meet to increase morale and foster esprit de corps. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 03:17
    Photo ID: 7198629
    VIRIN: 220513-M-FD063-1081
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    Marines
    Field Meet
    CLR-37
    Espirit De Corps

