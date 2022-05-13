CLR-37 Field Meet

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, compete in an obstacle course relay race during a field meet on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2022. Marines from across CLR-37 competed in a competitive field meet to increase morale and foster esprit de corps. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
