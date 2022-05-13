CLR-37 Field Meet

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Douglas Burke, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks before the beginning of a field meet while holding the CLR-37 battle axe trophy on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2022. Marines from across CLR-37 competed in a competitive field meet to increase morale and foster esprit de corps. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 03:18
|Photo ID:
|7198628
|VIRIN:
|220513-M-FD063-1041
|Resolution:
|6106x4071
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
