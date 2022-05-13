Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLR-37 Field Meet [Image 5 of 11]

    CLR-37 Field Meet

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, compete in a 2000 meter flak and Kevlar relay race during a field meet on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2022. Marines from across CLR-37 competed in a competitive field meet to increase morale and foster esprit de corps. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 03:16
    Photo ID: 7198633
    VIRIN: 220513-M-FD063-1221
    Resolution: 4520x3013
    Size: 801.59 KB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-37 Field Meet [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet
    CLR-37 Field Meet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Field Meet
    CLR-37
    Espirit De Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT