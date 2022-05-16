Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 16, 2022) Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, left, congratulates Senior Chief Yeoman Jason Martin for being pinned to senior chief during a pinning ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7198531
    VIRIN: 220516-N-PL960-1042
    Resolution: 5131x3425
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

