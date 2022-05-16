Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 16, 2022) Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, left, congratulates Senior Chief Yeoman Jason Martin for being pinned to senior chief during a pinning ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

