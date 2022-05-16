YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 16, 2022) Senior Chief Yeoman Jason Martin hugs his wife, Legalman 1st Class Ayanna Higgins, during a pinning ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7198535
|VIRIN:
|220516-N-PL960-1046
|Resolution:
|2450x3670
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT