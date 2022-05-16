Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 16, 2022) Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, left, presents a frocking letter to Senior Chief Yeoman Jason Martin during a pinning ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7198530
    VIRIN: 220516-N-PL960-1041
    Resolution: 5067x3382
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds a Frocking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT