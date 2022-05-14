A F-22 Raptor assigned to Langley Air Force Base demonstration team performs during the Ellsworth Airshow practice May 14, 2022 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Attendees enjoyed a variety of aerial acts and static displays showcasing the skills and technology of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7198072
|VIRIN:
|220514-Z-QG092-1655
|Resolution:
|5184x3460
|Size:
|566.06 KB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
