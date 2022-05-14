A SOCOM Para-Commando performs during the Ellsworth Airshow practice May 15, 2022 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Attendees enjoyed a variety of aerial acts and static displays showcasing the skills and technology of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 15:16
|Photo ID:
|7198069
|VIRIN:
|220514-Z-QG092-1282
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
