    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show [Image 5 of 8]

    2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A SOCOM Para-Commando performs during the Ellsworth Airshow practice May 15, 2022 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Attendees enjoyed a variety of aerial acts and static displays showcasing the skills and technology of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7198070
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-QG092-1287
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCOM
    RaiderOpenHouse
    EAFBAirshow
    EllsworthAirShow
    WingsOverRapid
    SOCOM Para-Commando

