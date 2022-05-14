Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ability to Survive and Operate Training exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    Ability to Survive and Operate Training exercise

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing help each other drink water in their chemical warfare gear May 14, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. This exercise was conducted so the Airmen could train in chemical warfare gear. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    ANG
    Exercise
    Readiness
    185th ARW

