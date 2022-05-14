Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing get briefed on the Ability to Survive and Operate Training exercise May 14, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. The Airmen accomplished mission essential tasks in full chemical warfare gear. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st class Olivia Monk)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 14:11
|Photo ID:
|7197856
|VIRIN:
|220514-Z-AR334-026
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.84 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ability to Survive and Operate Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT