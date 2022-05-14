Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing record their test results from the Ability to Survive and Operate Training exercise May 14, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. The purpose of the exercise was to train Airmen on doing mission essential tasks while in chemical warfare equipment. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk)

