    Master Sgt John Perez is Promoted to Senior Master Sergeant [Image 9 of 9]

    Master Sgt John Perez is Promoted to Senior Master Sergeant

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. John Perez is promoted to senior master sergeant at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Ala., May 14, 2022. Perez is currently assigned in the 117 Air Refueling Wing command post. (US Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 10:44
    Photo ID: 7197648
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-CN322-1127
    Resolution: 4070x3256
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt John Perez is Promoted to Senior Master Sergeant [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alabama Air National Guard
    KC135-R
    117 ARW
    Sumpter Smith JNGB
    Senior Master Sgt. John Perez

