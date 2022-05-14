Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117 ARW Airmen Conduct Suicide Prevention Training [Image 1 of 9]

    117 ARW Airmen Conduct Suicide Prevention Training

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Melissa Evans, suicide prevention program manager, Birmingham VA hospital, conducts suicide prevention training for members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Ala., May 14, 2022. The acronym S.A.V.E. assists people in remembering important steps involved in suicide prevention. SAVE means signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized, ask the most important question of all - Are you thinking of killing yourself?, validate the veteran's experience and encourage treatment and expedite getting help. (US Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117 ARW Airmen Conduct Suicide Prevention Training [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Alabama Air National Guard
    KC135-R
    117 ARW
    Sumpter Smith JNGB

