117 ARW Airmen Conduct Suicide Prevention Training

Melissa Evans, suicide prevention program manager, Birmingham VA hospital, conducts suicide prevention training for members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Ala., May 14, 2022. The acronym S.A.V.E. assists people in remembering important steps involved in suicide prevention. SAVE means signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized, ask the most important question of all - Are you thinking of killing yourself?, validate the veteran's experience and encourage treatment and expedite getting help. (US Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

Date Taken: 05.14.2022