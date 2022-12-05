BELMOPAN, Belize (May 12, 2022) A member of the Belize Police Anti-Narcotics Unit poses for a photo during training at Belmopan Police Training Academy for Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 12, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 11:02
|Photo ID:
|7197629
|VIRIN:
|220512-N-OS043-0088
|Resolution:
|500x333
|Size:
|179.56 KB
|Location:
|BELMOPAN, BZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tradewinds 2022 Belmopan Police Training Academy [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
