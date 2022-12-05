Tradewinds 2022 Belmopan Public Order Training

BELMOPAN, Belize (May 12, 2022) The Royal Bermuda Regiment pose with their class of graduates for the Public Order Course comprised of police officers and service members from various partnering nations at the Belmopan Police Training Academy during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 11, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

