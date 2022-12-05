Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 2022 Belmopan Police Training Academy [Image 6 of 14]

    Tradewinds 2022 Belmopan Police Training Academy

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Cox 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    BELMOPAN, Belize (May 12, 2022) A service member from the nation of Dominica attached to the Special Service Unit (S.S.U.) poses for a photo during training at Belmopan Police Training Academy for Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 12, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

