307th Bomb Wing gains new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. David Anderson, 307th Bomb Wing commander, addresses a large audience gathered for the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 14, 2022. Anderson replaced outgoing commander Steven Kirkpatrick who retired after 41 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

