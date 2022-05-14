Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing gains new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    307th Bomb Wing gains new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Anderson, 307th Bomb Wing commander, addresses a large audience gathered for the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 14, 2022. Anderson replaced outgoing commander Steven Kirkpatrick who retired after 41 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

