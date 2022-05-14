307th Bomb Wing gains new commander

A large crowd assembles for the 307th Bomb Wing change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 14, 2022. Col. David Anderson, became the wing’s newest commander during the event, taking over from Col. Steven Kirkpatrick. Included in the audience were members of the 307th BW and its active-duty partners from the 2nd BW and the 7th BW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

