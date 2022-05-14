U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, hands the 307th BW flag to Col. David Anderson, 307th BW commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 14, 2022. Anderson began his military career as an enlisted maintainer and most recently served as the 307th Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 08:56 Photo ID: 7197561 VIRIN: 220614-F-HZ361-2268 Resolution: 4819x3535 Size: 6.32 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th Bomb Wing gains new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.