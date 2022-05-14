Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing gains new commander

    307th Bomb Wing gains new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, hands the 307th BW flag to Col. David Anderson, 307th BW commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 14, 2022. Anderson began his military career as an enlisted maintainer and most recently served as the 307th Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    7th Bomb Wing
    2nd Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Wing

