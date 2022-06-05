Kentucky National Guard Staff Sgt. Brian Bingham and two Belize Defence Forces (BDF) pose on dock in Calabash Caye, Belize on May 6, 2022. Bingham worked with the BDF to establish communications between all the different training sites involved in SOUTHCOM-sponsored Operations Tradewinds 2022 (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Maj. Stephen Young).
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 17:51
|Photo ID:
|7197240
|VIRIN:
|220506-Z-DO089-0002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|CALABASH CAYE, BZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Several countries, ONE TEAM, Tradewinds 22
