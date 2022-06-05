Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Several countries, ONE TEAM, Tradewinds 22 [Image 1 of 2]

    Several countries, ONE TEAM, Tradewinds 22

    CALABASH CAYE, BELIZE

    05.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky National Guard Staff Sgt. Brian Bingham and Maj. Stephen Young pose beside the sign for the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) Forward Operating Base in Calabash Caye, Belize on May 6, 2022. Bingham and Young worked with the BCG to establish communications between all the different training sites involved in SOUTHCOM-sponsored Operations Tradewinds 2022 (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Maj. Stephen Young).

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Several countries, ONE TEAM, Tradewinds 22 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    signal corps
    Brian Bingham
    Belize Coast Guard
    enduring promise
    tradewinds22
    Stephen Young

