USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr. Commissions

The Petersen family stands together moments before the commissioning of the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. in Charleston, S.C., May 14, 2022. Lt. General Petersen served in Korea and Vietnam during his career and his legacy is carried on today as an American hero and as an outstanding Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

