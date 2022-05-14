Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr. Commissions [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr. Commissions

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220514-M-XB450-0435
    The Petersen family stands together moments before the commissioning of the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. in Charleston, S.C., May 14, 2022. Lt. General Petersen served in Korea and Vietnam during his career and his legacy is carried on today as an American hero and as an outstanding Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 15:25
    Photo ID: 7197098
    VIRIN: 220514-M-XB450-0435
    Resolution: 4871x3572
    Size: 826.08 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
