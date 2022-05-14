The USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. awaits to be commissioned in Charleston, S.C., May 14, 2022. Lt. General Petersen served in Korea and Vietnam during his career and his legacy is carried on today as an American hero and as an outstanding Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7197101
|VIRIN:
|220514-M-XB450-0515
|Resolution:
|6048x3521
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. Commissions [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT