U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael D. Stohler, wing commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, celebrates with family following his final military flight, often referred to as a "fini-flight", April 23, 2022. Stohler will transition from his role as commander to serving as the Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 13:33 Photo ID: 7196962 VIRIN: 220423-Z-OQ080-0261 Resolution: 5255x3496 Size: 1.99 MB Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Wayne Air Force commander pilots final military flight [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Justin Andras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.