U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael D. Stohler, wing commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, celebrates with family following his final military flight, often referred to as a "fini-flight", April 23, 2022. Stohler will transition from his role as commander to serving as the Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 13:33
|Photo ID:
|7196962
|VIRIN:
|220423-Z-OQ080-0261
|Resolution:
|5255x3496
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wayne Air Force commander pilots final military flight [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Justin Andras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
