Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Wayne Air Force commander pilots final military flight [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Wayne Air Force commander pilots final military flight

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael D. Stohler, wing commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, raises his fist in celebration of his final military flight, often referred to as a "fini-flight", April 23, 2022. Stohler will transition from his role as commander to serving as the Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 13:33
    Photo ID: 7196961
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-OQ080-0218
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wayne Air Force commander pilots final military flight [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Justin Andras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Wayne Air Force commander pilots final military flight
    Fort Wayne Air Force commander pilots final military flight
    Fort Wayne Air Force commander pilots final military flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Fort Wayne
    Assistant Adjutant General
    Blacksnakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT