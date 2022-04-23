Fort Wayne Air Force commander pilots final military flight

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael D. Stohler, wing commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, is showered with champagne by family as he celebrates his final military flight, often referred to as a "fini-flight", April 23, 2022. Stohler will transition from his role as commander to serving as the Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)

