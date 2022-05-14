USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Machinery Repair

220514-N-UF592-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Fireman Tyler Eskelson, from Minneapolis, secures the lathe that is used for creating smaller parts for machinery in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Ronald Reagan’s machinery shop is capable of replicating a variety of replacement parts to ensure mission readiness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

