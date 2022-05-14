Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Machinery Repair [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Machinery Repair

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220514-N-UF592-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Fireman Tyler Eskelson, from Minneapolis, secures the lathe that is used for creating smaller parts for machinery in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Ronald Reagan’s machinery shop is capable of replicating a variety of replacement parts to ensure mission readiness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 13:26
    Photo ID: 7196958
    VIRIN: 220514-N-UF592-1023
    Resolution: 6219x4151
    Size: 917.06 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Machinery Repair [Image 3 of 3], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Machinery Repair
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Machinery Repair
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Machinery Repair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Repair
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Tools
    US Navy
    Machinery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT